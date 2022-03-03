Facts are facts, and opinions are . . .

We shouldn’t be surprised that a letter that begins by putting the word "misinformation" in quotation marks soon does the same thing with the word "truth" ["Excuse me, but I can think for myself," Letters, Feb. 17].

The media are not "infantilizing the public" by reporting only confirmed facts, nor are they engaging in "censorship" by refusing to present outright falsehoods as "alternative facts."

The great irony is that subjectivism is self-refuting. "[Neil] Young’s views are no more valid than Joe Rogan’s are." Is that a fact or merely what the writer "wants to believe"? Reality is not a cafeteria line where people "decide for themselves what [is] true or false."

More than one wise person has observed: Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.

— Barry Loberfeld, Commack

No vaccinations for life’s many ills

A Northwell physician recently expressed concern that nurses are tired, having to care for those who aren’t caring for themselves ["Searching for a misinformation antidote," News, Feb. 22]. Who can blame them? He refers to those who refuse to get vaccinated and require treatment, including hospitalization, once infected. In response, a reader compares them with those who suffer from obesity, alcoholism, and drug addiction and similarly overtax the health care system ["Unhealthy people put prior burdens on us," Letters, Feb. 26]. I have one question: Where can these people get vaccinated to prevent the aforementioned conditions?

— Michael Cooney, Massapequa Park

Hiring disability officer a good move

Gov. Kathy Hochul deserves kudos for hiring a chief disability officer ["Disabled workers get new friend in Albany," LI Business, Feb. 23]. I hope state agencies will work together with the new officer to help people with disabilities get jobs. We all deserve to work and contribute to our communities.

— Henry Rudaitis, Greenlawn