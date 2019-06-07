Just Sayin': 'Adversity score' is a bad idea

The College Board says it has devised an “Environmental Context Dashboard” for students who take the company’s SAT. To help colleges understand an applicant’s social and economic background, the “adversity score,” as it is described in the media, will consider 15 community factors, including crime, poverty levels and percentage of single-parent families. The College Board said the score, which students will not see, will “help admissions officers to view a student’s academic accomplishment in the context of where they live and learn.”

I believe this will penalize the hard work and sacrifices of many Long Island parents to ensure their children have the best neighborhoods and K-12 schools. A score that shows low adversity could put those students at a disadvantage compared with others who have overcome supposedly difficult circumstances. But how dare the College Board judge us based on our ZIP code. The economic and family circumstances of next-door neighbors are often completely different. This score is an insult to every resident of our beautiful and diverse suburbs.

The College Board should abandon this disrespectful idea. Long Island parents and students should opt for the ACT admissions test and refuse to participate in a system that diminishes our success and which could hurt our hard-working students.

Neal Picker,

Great Neck

Gov’t should work to stop data hacking

Frequently, we read of security breaches at companies that expose the personal information of customers.

Quest Diagnostics said on Monday that data of nearly 12 million customers might have been exposed to hackers. Then another medical testing company, LabCorp, said approximately 7.7 million consumers were affected by a breach at third-party collections firm.

It angers me that more and more, consumers are pushed into doing business online, exposing medical data, banking information, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers and other private data.

Then it seems that companies do not care to spend enough to protect their data with the proper firewalls. As a result, our information becomes more vulnerable.

It is only a matter of time before we hear of the next breach, the exposure of more private information and then a company apology — business as usual. The government should do more to protect us.

Tony Giametta,

Oceanside