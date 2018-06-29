On Wednesday morning, I witnessed a heated argument between a motorist and a bicyclist in Long Beach.

One of them apparently didn’t see the other. It appeared that the bicyclist was using the wrong side of the street and had startled the driver as the car was turning. The driver got out of his car and heated words were exchanged.

It made me wonder: If motorists and bicyclists are expected to share the road, aren’t both expected to obey the rules of the road? I routinely see bicyclists run stop signs and red lights. Why aren’t they ticketed? Traffic laws should be obeyed!

Beth Rose Macht,

Long Beach

Local political signs serve valuable purpose

In the recent Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District, a candidate I was working for was sent a notice by the Town of Brookhaven to remove some campaign signs because town law forbids their placement on public rights of way, such as roads, and on utility poles. We saw signs posted by other candidates, too. I believe the ban is unfair.

In 2014, the Town of Brookhaven strengthened its codes that outlaw the posting of political and advertising signs on public property. Signs are allowed on private property if the owner agrees. Supervisor Ed Romaine pushed for a stronger ban, saying the signs are an eyesore. The fine is $250 per sign.

But on Long Island, signs provide information, from keeping us abreast of yard sales and store openings to who is running for office. Political signs, in particular, give valuable information about candidates’ names, their parties and the dates of elections. Most political signs are professionally made and don’t look trashy after one rainy day.

I believe a fairer way would be to allow signs to be posted within one month of Election Day. Mandate that they be removed within seven days after an election, and levy fines after that. Problem solved.

Robert Broder,

Stony Brook