Just Sayin’: Hempstead board discord disappointing

I have been watching Town of Hempstead Board meetings online and am appalled at the behavior of the residents and council members.

We have a new supervisor, Democrat Laura Gillen, who deserves the respect of the title.

She is constantly being berated by members of the public, especially on the administration of the animal shelter, while the board does nothing to help her.

I think she is trying hard to work with the Republican majority on the board. As a registered Republican, I ask board members to work with her. Don’t get up and leave while angry residents take her to task. We elected all of you to represent us, so put parties aside and back the supervisor.

Now retired, I was a 36-year town employee and was a union vice president. I’ve never seen such fighting before. Please stop and keep the residents who elect you in the forefront.

James Moran,

Levittown

Editor’s note: The writer is a long-time board member of the Levittown School District.

Save highway repairs for the nighttime

On a recent Tuesday, my wife and I drove from Oakdale to Morganville, New Jersey, via the Southern State Parkway and the Belt Parkway to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. We left at 10 a.m. to travel 90 miles, but didn’t arrive until 1 p.m. Traffic was constantly backed up by road construction in Queens and Brooklyn.

Our trip back to Long Island after 8 p.m. took a shade under two hours.

My point is: Daytime work on the parkways costs the public time, wastes fuel and adds to pollution. When will politicians wake up and start having more roadwork done at night?

Stan Feldman,Oakdale

Utilities should restore roads properly

Roads in my neighborhood feel like those in a Third World country.

There is no oversight or inspection after utility work. Holes are over or underfilled and result in a very bumpy ride — and could cause vehicle damage.

I called the Nassau County Department of Public Works and asked whether it will inspect repairs made after utility companies dig up the roads. The short answer was no. I was told that it’s the responsibility of the utilities to repair the road. After calling PSEG Long Island, I was told that contractors do the repairs, and again, there is no inspection.

The utilities shouldn’t be allowed to repair roads unsatisfactorily and make them like washboards.

Gary Goldberg,

Bellmore