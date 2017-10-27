LaGuardia needs a direct subway link

I recently drove past LaGuardia Airport and was initially impressed with the work being done to bring the airport from, in the words of Vice President Joe Biden, something in “a Third World country” to a 21st-century transportation center.

After some thought, however, I conclude that master builder Robert Moses must be laughing in his grave. He was largely responsible for the vehicular infrastructure that exists on Long Island and the metropolitan area.

Included in the redesign of the airport are skyscraper-tall parking lots for the 28 million passengers who pass through LaGuardia annually. There is, at this moment, no provision for extending the subway onto the property. The N and W train that terminate a short distance to the west in Astoria should be extended onto the airport property, perhaps over the Grand Central Parkway, to allow a direct mass transit route into Manhattan.

The current plan for a “train to the plane,” as we have at JFK Airport, is a poor substitute and will do little to reduce traffic congestion at LaGuardia. It definitely would do little to ease travel pains to the airport for Long Islanders.

James P. Kelly, Huntington

Editor’s note: The writer is an adjunct professor of political science at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

Disappointed in Coliseum renewal

I recently returned to the newly revamped Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The outside looked like a stainless steel spaceship glittering in the evening sunset.

Remembering the old Coliseum with its outdated amenities, I looked forward to the evening. Not just to see singer Bruno Mars, but to take in the ambiance of the renovated building. While Mars did not disappoint, the building did.

My distant memories of narrow corridors and tight-fitting seats with poor air conditioning became vivid once more. To me it’s still the Nassau Mausoleum, a place where expectations died.

John Connors, Massapequa Park