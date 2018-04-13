Just Sayin’: Long Island is so beautiful on foot

Life on Long Island is beautiful, if you take the time to appreciate it.

I’ve been a runner for more than 20 years. I see such beautiful scenery while running on Long Island that sometimes I stop and snap a picture.

I enjoy the tranquility of a morning run. A simple roadside view that you pass while driving can become a winter wonderland at a slower speed. In the warmer weather, I like to run near the water to see beaches, boats and sand. By the docks, rays of the sun cast sparkles on the water. Boats sail through, and seagulls swoop low to catch a bite in the wakes of the passing boats. This is summer on Long Island.

I spent years running in competition, but now I have learned to slow down and appreciate the scenery.

Carol Bozzi, Holbrook

Congress should pass a permanent time-change

Florida wants to keep daylight savings time year-round for the important tourist revenue. But I believe this would imperil children going to school in the darkness of morning.

Some Floridians are tired of changing their clocks twice a year. School officials and parents want to keep the status quo.

Both sides have legitimate beefs. The twice-a-year time change does create problems and confusion. As with any disagreement, compromise can often bring a the solution.

Let’s push Congress to pass a time-change bill that permanently adjusts the clock one-half hour. This way, both sides would gain a partial win.

Michael Sullivan, Garden City