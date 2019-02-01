Every year, like many other Americans, I am hamstrung in enjoying the Super Bowl because the next day is a Monday work or school day. The Super Bowl is the biggest party day and night of the midwinter, but the game doesn’t start until 6:30 p.m. and ends around 11. That puts a crimp in the plans of anyone who wants to have a good time partying or would otherwise travel a long distance to watch with friends. Hangovers and fatigue lead millions to call in sick on Monday. And for those who do come to work, it’s one of the least productive workdays of the years.

If the NFL and TV networks moved the game to a Saturday night or the Sunday of Presidents Day weekend, it would alleviate these problems for employers and employees. Many more people could relax during this pseudo holiday knowing they have the next day off.

Eugene Dunn, Medford

Disturbing treatment by Social Security

My wife of 54 years, Catherine Pirrone, died Dec. 26. To put a stop to her Social Security checks, I visited the agency’s office in Freeport a few days later.

My visit was not only unpleasant but downright humiliating. I was made to feel like a mass murderer making his first appearance before a parole board.

I spoke to an agent who was cold and unfeeling. When I tried to correct an error she made in our discussion, I was ignored as much as I was sitting there.

To add insult to injury, I later received a letter advising I was not eligible for a routine adjustment in my own monthly benefit because, “On December 31, 2018, we talked with Catherine Pirrone about your eligibility for Supplemental Social Security Income (SSI). Based on that talk, we have made an informal decision that you are not eligible for SSI . . . Catherine Pirrone told us you do not want to file a claim.”

Of course, my wife had died before Dec. 31. This not only hurt, but magnified the insensitive treatment I got during my visit to the office. After four calls and more than a half-hour wait, I was told, “It was a printing error.”

I have paid into the system for more than 62 years and deserved better! I wonder how many other senior citizens are similarly treated. We are an easy target!

Vincent Pirrone, Atlantic Beach