New red-light camera is a money grab

There is a new red-light camera at Merchants Concourse and Stewart Avenue in Garden City.

A right turn on red is allowed from the two right-hand lanes. The camera is ticketing drivers who turn right without coming to a full stop.

I have driven this intersection for years without a problem, and now I have a $150 ticket. If everyone came to a full stop during the morning rush, the traffic would back up along Merchants Concourse to the Meadowbrook Parkway exit.

This is just a money grab and an additional tax on citizens.

Jon Epstein, Garden City

Risky reorganization at Stony Brook University

The corporate labor practices of American universities have resulted in significant and often arbitrary restructuring of traditional areas of study. Stony Brook University is a prime example, currently throwing the faculty of its College of Arts & Sciences into turmoil by combining programs haphazardly, and suspending majors and graduate programs in cinema and cultural studies, theater arts and comparative literature.

An unfortunate consequence is the potential damage to Stony Brook’s reputation. Young scholars seeking a teaching position might think twice before accepting an offer from Stony Brook in this climate, because the opportunity for tenure might involve political or economic priorities, not just excellence. Prospective undergraduates with interests in the humanities and fine arts might search for more comprehensive programs, and prospective graduate students in related fields might be dissuaded from applying to Stony Brook if they see fewer prospects for interdisciplinary work.

Instead of bucking a national trend that is loosening the nation’s commitment to humanistic research, Stony Brook is at the forefront of this diminishment of the academy. The humanities, the sciences and the social sciences must all work in an intelligently interdisciplinary way on issues that face the nation and the world.

Lou Charnon-Deutsch, Stony Brook

Editor’s note: The writer is a professor emerita of Hispanic languages and literature at Stony Brook University.