Just Sayin': Hazardous crossing near a preschool

I am frustrated with inaction in Huntington about a dangerous intersection. I wrote to Supervisor Chad Lupinacci on Oct. 29 to tell him about the intersection of Wyona Court and Lawrence Hill Road. It is used each morning by people walking to the Anne Brower School, which serves preschool-age children.

The crossing at Lawrence Hill Road is treacherous. Traffic comes very fast, particularly from the west. On Thursday, my wife saw a fender bender during the morning drop-off.

I asked the town to consider adding a crosswalk with flashing lights that can be activated by pressing a button on either side. The town told us on Nov. 1 that it would initiate a “service ticket.” Since then, I have written two additional letters, but still no meaningful reply.

Where is the concern for public safety?

David Long,

Huntington

Frustrated by rising cost of living

Although I worked as an analyst for the Social Security Administration for 32 years, retiring in 2002, I do not collect Social Security. I receive a pension from the Civil Service Retirement System.

In December, after deductions for Federal Employees Health Benefits, my net monthly income check was $3,570. In January, a 2.8 percent cost-of-living adjustment bumped up my check to $3,679. However, in February, my health insurance premium increased by 39 percent to $564 a month, meaning my monthly income check will drop to $3,502 this year.

Why did this happen? No explanation was offered for the increase. I have stuck with the same health care provider and done nothing different. As a homeowner, how can I afford to stay on Long Island?

Gregory Orishak,

Smithtown