Many roads on Long Island are in horrible condition and have been for too long. No matter who is responsible, repairs are not made. I propose contacting Harry Potter and friends, Merlin the magician and Samantha of TV’s “Bewitched.” I believe these fictional characters are just as likely to achieve success as the real people in charge of repairing and maintaining our roads.

Drivers of Long Island deserve roads that are without bumps and potholes. Let the contest begin! I am rooting for all involved.

Steve Boyce,

Dix Hills

I was pleased to finally see action to fix a deep pothole. I called the Nassau County Department of Public Works on a Friday, Jan. 25, about a pothole on Willis Avenue, about a quarter-mile from Mineola Village Hall. On the next Monday, the pothole was fixed. Thank you.

Ellery Mann,

Lindenhurst

I have lived in my development in North Merrick for 19 years. It is bordered by the Meadowbrook and Southern State parkways, and Jerusalem Avenue and Meadowbrook Road. A few years ago, a few streets were repaved and given new curbs. But a few streets — Ott Lane, Amend Drive and Noel Court — remain pocked, like a checkerboard.

Families have made great strides in improving our little development. Why can’t the Town of Hempstead help us?

Bernadette Furman,

North Merrick

Busy Little Neck area needs safer roads

On Feb. 5, an 80-year-old woman and her 84-year-old husband were hit by a car around 6 p.m. while they crossed the street at 251st Street and 63rd Avenue in Little Neck. Both were rushed to the hospital. The man was treated for a leg injury, but the woman, Xui Pu Xi of 61st Avenue, died.

The NYPD says they were hit when a driver was turning left from 63rd Avenue onto 251st Street. The driver stayed at the scene, but was charged with failure to yield to pedestrians and failure to exercise due care.

Near the intersection are a school and park. I see drivers run stop signs there. The police department occasionally issues tickets, but that does not seem to help. The city has put in two speed bumps, but they don’t really slow down traffic. We need better lighting, more speed bumps, more traffic lights, more enforcement and more signage to prohibit parking that obstructs views of drivers and pedestrians.

For 20 years, I have lived in this area near the Nassau County border and have fought for traffic changes. I have written letters and gone to community board meetings, but nothing is done. I’ve heard that when someone dies, maybe something will be done.

Richard Weinstein,

Little Neck