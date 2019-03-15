TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Just Sayin': American Legion marks 100 years of service to vets

From left, Veterans Joseph Frey and Frank Nedelka,

From left, Veterans Joseph Frey and Frank Nedelka, Jr., of American Legion post 265, salute Garden City Memorial Day ceremony on May 28, 2018 in Garden City. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Readers
Print

It’s not often that nearly 2 million men and women celebrate a 100th anniversary. The largest wartime veterans service organization, the American Legion, is marking its first century of service to fellow veterans and America.

On March 15, 1919, after World War I, a group of military service members met in Paris to form the American Legion. Army Col. Theodore Roosevelt Jr. of Oyster Bay, son of the former president, was among them. A congressional charter was granted Sept. 17 that year to officially recognize the organization.

So, wish us a “Job well done” as we begin our next century to continue to serve our fellow veterans and their families.

Phil Strehl,

  Farmingdale

Editor’s note: The writer is commander of the Hugh C. Newman III American Legion Post 449 in Farmingdale.

  

Potholes, why can’t we make you disappear?

Dear Pothole,

I know you don’t mean to drive us crazy with all the accidents, costly car repair bills or safety issues you cause. And you’re right, Pothole, snowplowing contributes, so it’s not all you. Still, we run across you several times in our daily lives. Driving routes are even changed to avoid roads that are pothole alleys.

And those town highway superintendents who swore they’d get rid of you? They must secretly love you because I see more and not fewer of you.

Sure, there are workers patching potholes, but it’s not effective in the long run.

Since we have space explorations on Mars, shouldn’t we have the technology to make better road material?

Griffin Walls,

  Huntington

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses Young: Culture of outrage or fair game?
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks O'Reilly: How de Blasio ran my friend from NYC
State Sen. James Gaughran, seen on Dec. 14, Filler: After slight, Gaughran gets NYC parade invite
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran delivers the State Filler: Nassau continues to struggle with assessments
A college campus. Filler: Fraud is a galling ticket to college
During a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Dobie: History is writ in thunder, whispers