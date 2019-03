Recently I went to a well-known doughnut chain store in Deer Park for coffee. The bill was $5.38. I gave the guy $20.40. He gave me $14.62 change.

I said, “What’s all this change?”

He said, “If you wanted 2 cents back, you’d have to give me . . .”

I said, “Yes, I gave you $20.40”

He said, “You gave me $20.”

Another day, I went to a famous bistro in Hicksville. The bill was $20.36. I gave the cashier $20.56, with the intention of getting two dimes back. She gave me no change.

I said, “Where’s my 20 cents?”

She said, “You gave me exact change.”

Am I going to cause a scene over 40 cents or 20 cents? No. Should a cashier actually count the cash given him or her? Yes. Is this a new scam?

Whenever possible, use a card or the self-checkout lane so a machine can count your money!

Jackie Cantwell,

Huntington Station

Must hospital charge so much for parking?

Having a sick or injured loved one in the hospital is never easy, but parking fees at Stony Brook University Hospital compounds that unpleasantness.

My father was treated at the hospital for extended periods in April and December. Parking was $3 an hour, and $10 per day over three hours, or $35 per month. These excessive fees are at best void of compassion and at worst exploit people enduring extreme stress.

To make matters worse, while staff inside the parking booth and the hospital itself were exemplary, I found people in the parking office to be rude, dismissive and oblivious to the unfortunate circumstances that might bring someone to the hospital. People visiting a sick friend or loved one shouldn’t first have to consider their finances so they can avoid having their pockets picked.

J. Vincent Giarraputo,

Stony Brook