I took the photo seen here of an osprey nesting with litter around its chest on Monday at Heckscher State Park in East Islip. What a disgrace! I believe some shameful person didn’t dispose of this garbage properly. Luckily, when I went back to the park the next day, the litter was no longer on the bird.

We need more awareness about the dangers to our precious wildlife when balloons, plastic bags and other trash are not disposed of properly. Please, for the sake of our innocent wildlife, help spread the word and educate people about how important it is to keep our trash out of the environment.

Delores Albertuzzi,

East Islip

Feeling penalized for working hard, saving

My husband and I applied for the enhanced New York State School Tax Relief Program (STAR) on June 20 and were turned down because our Social Security and pensions exceed the annual income ceiling of $86,000.

Yet, we have been eligible to pay exorbitant taxes for the 31 years we have owned our home. We were eligible to pay school taxes even though we never had children. We are college educated and each worked 32 years in civil service. During that time we also worked second jobs.

We worked hard, paid taxes, followed the laws and saved for retirement. Now that we have retired, we have learned that because we have pensions and we planned for retirement, we can’t have enhanced STAR and we have more money taken out of our Social Security for Medicare.

When do we get a break for doing the right thing? Taxpaying people who aren’t a drain on society are made to pay a whole lot more simply because they sacrificed, saved and planned for the future. Not fair. The enhanced STAR program should be open to all.

Valerie Romeo,

Bayport