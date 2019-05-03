Is the public aware of Peace Officers Memorial Day?

By proclamation following a joint resolution in Congress, President John F. Kennedy in 1963 designated May 15 each year to be dedicated to honor “those peace officers who, through their courageous deeds, have lost their lives or have become disabled in the performance of duty.”

It is customary to fly the flag at half-staff on this day.

Why don’t the news media publicize this day? I am retired after 34 years as a police officer in Anaheim, California, and I never forget. Sadly, it seems everyone else does, other than past and present police officers. Be thankful for those who have sacrificed to keep you safe!

Allen Eichorn,

Middle Island

We need consideration for others on the LIRR

I was traveling home on the Long Island Rail Road on a recent Sunday after a weekend in New York City. A woman had her cellphone on speaker, playing music very loud. I made a couple of comments to her, but to no avail. I asked the conductor to have the woman lower her music or put on ear buds. His response floored me. He told me rather snippily that the train “is a public forum,” and if I didn’t like the loud music, I should move to the quiet car.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So apparently the civilized people of Long Island have to huddle together in a quiet car to avoid inconsiderate people. And we have to deal with lousy attitudes to go with the lousy service. Seems perfectly justified to raise fares.

Thomas Orbon,

Levittown

Disappointed in lack of dept. store service

The death of U.S. department stores seems imminent, and it’s obvious to me why: the lack of customer service. A trip to the mall or a stand-alone department store used to be a joy. A salesman or woman would engage you with full knowledge of the merchandise, help you make selections and complete the transaction.

Today, at many such stores, there are few or no sales associates in any of the departments, no knowledgeable help with merchandise and long lines to pay. Customers are confronted with racks and racks of mismatched or overstocked merchandise, congested fitting rooms, unpacked stock in the aisles and general chaos. Any wonder it’s easier to shop online and well worth the delivery charge?

Janet Richardson,

West Hempstead