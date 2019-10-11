The horse-racing community is taking note of the passing of a 35-year-old horse named Quick Call that had a successful career on the track and off.

As a young horse, Quick Call ran in 89 races and had five wins at Belmont Park, two at Aqueduct Racetrack and nine at Saratoga Race Course.

The horse was retired from racing in 1992, and starting in 2001, he began contributing to the rehabilitation of inmates at the upstate Wallkill Correctional Facility through the Second Chances Program of the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. The program aims to help inmates learn equine care as a vocation, and mutual respect and responsibility. Inmates receive training in horse anatomy, nutrition and other aspects of care. After release from prison, graduates of the program have gone on to careers as farriers and veterinary assistants.

The foundation said Quick Call was “humanely euthanized” on Tuesday “due to the infirmities of old age.” Quick Call was the oldest animal among the foundation’s 650 horses.

Quick Call’s contribution to society can’t be measured in dollars and cents. Think of all of the people he touched.

David Lean,

Franklin Square

Grateful to get back a lost bag and contents

On Sept. 21, as I left Babylon’s Overlook Beach, I stopped at the entrance, put down my bag and put on my flip-flops. But back home, I realized I must have left the bag behind. I was frantic. It held my license, money and phone. I drove right back, not expecting a good outcome, but got stuck in traffic. And then the car’s gas light went on. I had no money or phone.

Near the West Islip Fire Department, I saw a chief pull in. I stopped and excitedly told my story, and asked him for $10 to buy gas. That is something I’d never done. Without hesitation, the chief handed me $10 from his wallet. I asked his name, said thanks and bought gas.

Back in the car, I said prayer. I pulled into the beach parking lot, and there, on top of a concrete planter was my bag. I got out and looked up at the sky, thanking God. And everything was still in it.

I told two women standing there that I needed a lesson that good, honest people still exist. My faith was restored. To the person who put my bag on top of the concrete, and to the fire chief who opened his wallet, God bless you and thank you.

Patricia Duryea,

Babylon