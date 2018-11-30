Really, who would want to leave Earth forever?

Listening to individuals such as billionaire Elon Musk speak about rushing off to populate planets such as Mars makes me wonder why and how!

Why would anyone wish to permanently leave Earth with our human-friendly environment, bountiful food, fresh air, oceans with plentiful seafood, mountains and valleys, hundreds of species of animals roaming our planet, and the ability to travel the world?

Why leave permanently, giving up all ties to the past, to live in a synthetic environment with limited movement, a harsh atmosphere, no oceans in which to swim, everyday tasks becoming overwhelming? How would one make a living? Who would pay to build this fantasy? Space exploration is wonderful, but it is nice to come back to Earth!

Lawrence Harkavy, St. James

Correction officers deserve honors, too

I was disappointed to see that a color guard at First Responders Night held by the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16 did not include a correction officer.

Police, fire and emergency medical personnel took part and were honored, and rightly so. I have the utmost respect and admiration for those professionals.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But who responds first when there is a fight among inmates at a jail or prison? Who responds first when there is a fire in such a facility and inmates must be evacuated? Who responds first when an inmate is sick or injured? In every case, correction officers.

Of course, these critical responses occur outside the public’s view. But out of sight shouldn’t mean out of mind.

Ralph J. Carucci, Medford

Editor’s note: The writer, now retired, served for 27 years as a Nassau County Sheriff’s Department correction officer.