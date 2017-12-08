Simple gestures of kindness at bagel shop

New York Bagel Co., my local bagel shop, has paper bags lining a wall, each listing various items — an egg and cheese sandwich, coffee, juice, even cookies. Every bag represents a pre-paid item for someone who needs it. Anyone can take a bag off the wall and go to the register to redeem a gift from an anonymous customer.

On a busy Saturday morning recently, I saw a seemingly down-on-his-luck man with a walker queue up, brown bag in hand. When it was his turn, he was served like any other customer. It was refreshing to see!

Rosanna DeVergiles, Islandia

Help young adults away from home cast ballots

Many millennials lack interest in politics. This generation seems to be disillusioned with the election process.

Thousands of them live away from home, but their legal residences are still on Long Island.If they want to vote in person, it must be in their hometown.

I saw very few of my sons’ friends venture home on Election Day to cast their ballots. I’m skeptical that they applied for absentee ballots.

We need to encourage young adults to vote so that politicians can accurately represent this constituency. There must be a way for elections offices to reach out to families to find out if their children live away from home. Absentee ballots should be mailed to these millennials. I’ve done this for my two sons.

Perhaps someone could develop a voting app for smartphones. Voting is a privilege that defines America!

Elysa Parker, North Woodmere