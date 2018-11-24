Just Sayin’: So much waste for a mere 10 cents

Waste, thy name is bureaucracy

My husband and I apparently overpaid a medical bill and were owed a refund from the Empire Plan of New York State. We were sent an envelope containing five double-sided pages of communication — and a check for 10 cents. We appreciate the refund, but where are the waste police?

Viviane Koenig, East Northport

Danger on an LIE service road

Recently, two cars collided at the corner of Gateway Drive and Terrehans Lane (the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway), resulting in an injury to at least one child in one of the vehicles. I have lived near this intersection for more than 30 years and have seen similar collisions at least once or twice a year.

We have to stop the speedway on the service road, where cars routinely exceed the 30 mph limit. We need more than an occasional radar speed check.

The stop signs at Gateway Drive are not doing the job. A traffic light at this intersection would alleviate the problem and possibly save lives. At a minimum, my neighbors and I are asking for a stop sign on the service road at Gateway Drive.

Walter Margolies, Syosset

Ring the bell to help deter porch piracy

We’ve read about the theft of packages from doorsteps, especially in the holiday season.

I have had three packages delivered this week that were left on my front porch, unannounced.

If the package delivery companies just rang a doorbell when leaving packages, maybe some of the pilferage would be stopped.

Peter R. Wunsch, East Northport