Just Sayin’: The internet can overwhelm children

Many parents face fears as they send their children off to school or anywhere out of a parent or guardian’s watchful eye. Access to the ever-evolving information highway in our homes can be overwhelming for a developing mind.

Parents need to find ways to reassure children and assess their states of mind.

Never be afraid to ask your children how they are feeling or if something is upsetting them. Make sure you ask at a time and in an environment when you both are most likely to be able to have a deeper conversation.

Don’t avoid difficult conversations, acknowledge that you don’t have all the answers, monitor TV and internet use, be sensitive to your children’s responses and encourage hope.

A parent must also be aware that some issues, such as school violence or bullying, might not be easy for a child to discuss.

At those times, it can be best to get help from an expert in child behavior.

Karen Boorshtein, Huntington

Editor’s note: The writer is president and chief executive of the Family Service League, a social services agency.

Some state parkways in dangerous disrepair

Many local roads are in big need of repair. One example is the southbound side of the Wantagh State Parkway, from the Northern State Parkway to the Southern State Parkway. It was not repaved when they repaved the northbound side.

The southbound side has become dangerous, and the potholes seem to keep getting bigger.

The northbound side was repaved, and they did a very good job. Meadowbrook Parkway also needs repair. Potholes are forming and make it hard to change lanes.

Bob Viets, Wantagh