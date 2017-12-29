Just Sayin’: Trump wouldn’t qualify for honor society

Raise the gas tax to improve roads, etc.

To improve our infrastructure, Congress and President Donald Trump should raise the federal gasoline tax by 1 cent per year. Money raised would go toward fixing or replacing our roads, bridges and tunnels. The current federal tax on gasoline is 18.4 cents per gallon and has not been increased since 1993.

William Kenny, Garden City

Trump wouldn’t qualify for honor society

As a student, I once gave a speech on the importance of character at Wantagh High School to welcome new members of the National Honor Society. Character, scholarship, service and leadership, I reminded the audience, are the four pillars for selection into the honor society. Sadly, I believe that President Donald Trump would not have been a serious candidate for such an honor.

He has shown little commitment to learning or quest for knowledge. He pays lip service to caring about America and its citizens, but he avoided the draft and he has dedicated himself to making the rich richer and to depriving many needy Americans of health care coverage.

He lacks the leadership qualities described in the honor society credo as showing oneself willing to sacrifice one’s personal interests “to yield to the needs of others.” As for character, Trump tells lies, bullies and shows disrespect for minorities and women. How tragic that we have a president who is such a poor role model.

Jane Feirman, Dix Hills

Candidacy for public office should require the same qualifications a student needs to apply for college: a qualifying exam, a transcript of rigorous and challenging courses (including history), a resume of extracurricular activities, years of community service, and a social media history free of offensive or embarrassing content.

Andrea Witt, Huntington

Remember anyone having a hard time

While the holiday season is often considered the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also stressful and depressing for many. Especially this year, with all that’s going on in our country, it’s important to be kind.

If you can’t be kind, at least be polite. As you plan events and family functions, maybe you can remember others in some small way. As easy as it is to leave someone out, it’s probably just as easy to include people. They might even decline an invitation, but at least it was extended. Maybe they had a bad year, or maybe your invitation made them feel better because they weren’t excluded.

Politeness. It’s a very simple gift, and it doesn’t cost anything.

Elizabeth Aquino, Amityville

Shocked by $30 fee to park at Coliseum

I recently attended a Barry Manilow concert at the Nassau Coliseum, which was marvelous. Tickets started at $28.25. I bought two for this price, only to pay $30 for parking! Is it me or does this sound outrageous? I attempted to purchase a $20 prepaid parking pass, but the website for that pass wasn’t working properly.

John Moravec, Freeport