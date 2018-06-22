Just Sayin’: When will Cupsogue get its new pavilion?

When will Cupsogue get its new pavilion?

When fire destroyed the 40-year-old pavilion at Cupsogue Beach on Dune Road in Westhampton in 2014, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the building would be replaced.

When beachgoers visit today, they do find a sturdy new boardwalk, but not a pavilion. In its place are temporary trailers and tents for bathrooms and concessions, and a stifling-hot dining area behind the dune with no view of the water. This situation is far from OK for one of the most beautiful and popular beaches on Long Island. When will a permanent pavilion be built?

Nancy Rymer,Manorville

NY should add tests for older drivers

My 90-year-old uncle refused to give up driving because it meant a loss of independence. Even though he had hearing loss, edema in his legs and took medication that can cause drowsiness, he drove until his car hit a pole. The vehicle was totaled and he was slightly injured, which was lucky. Now he can no longer get car insurance.

New York State should rethink its policy for renewing licenses of older drivers. These motorists face challenges that threaten their safety and that of others. Vision worsens, reaction time slows, medications and physical impairments can affect concentration and ability.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, 18 states require more frequent license renewals and vision tests for older drivers. Illinois requires drivers 75 and older to take a road test at renewal. The District of Columbia requires a doctor’s approval for drivers older than 70.

New York should consider requiring older drivers, perhaps 80 and up, to pass vision tests more frequently and should add medical and road tests. When I turn 80, I hope these things will be required. For now, the New York State Office for the Aging offers a handbook for families dealing with concerns about an older driver. Call 1-800-342-9871.

Elysa Parker,

North Woodmere