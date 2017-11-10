Just Sayin’: Widen access to LIRR parking

I live in the Town of Huntington, south of the Long Island Expressway, a 25-minute drive to the Huntington railroad station.

I also live two miles from the Wyandanch station. It’s a seven-minute drive, but the station is in the Town of Babylon, so as a Huntington resident, I can’t buy a parking pass for that station.[/TEXT]

Why can’t Long Island Rail Road riders use their parking passes for any railroad station that is convenient for them? Or at least, why can’t riders pick any one station in any town and buy a parking pass for that station?

If it will take me 25 minutes to get to a train, I would rather drive to New York City. There are many good reasons for Long Island to encourage mass transit. Environmental concerns and overcrowded roads are just two. The rules for parking passes need to change.

Aileen Kirshoff, Melville

Handicapped access lacking at Tully

The Town of North Hempstead aquatic activity center at Tully Park has been without a working elevator for almost a year.

The elevator started having issues in October 2016 and then broke down. In February, chairlifts were installed. The projected repair date for the elevator is February.

How can a government facility not be fully handicapped accessible? This elevator goes all of two floors. Many seniors and people with handicaps need the pool for exercise.

Jerylan Zacarese, New Hyde Park

Crafters appreciate gentle handling

Craft fairs appear every weekend as the holidays grow closer. For those of us who make things, it’s a chance to earn money and pay the bills.

We enjoy interaction with customers, most of whom are pleasant and enjoyable, but this is also a job. The things we sell, if not handled properly, can be damaged and can’t be sold. Children should be monitored. They might not understand that hands — even clean hands — can ruin things.

So please, be careful. If you pick up something and decide not to purchase it, please put it back carefully.

We especially appreciate customers who compliment us and appreciate the workmanship. They know they won’t find these things at the big-box stores, and that they’re made in America.

Barbara Diamond Obstgarten, Port Jefferson Station