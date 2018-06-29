TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letter: All that effort to grow pretty lawns?

Spreading lawn fertilizer.

Spreading lawn fertilizer. Photo Credit: iStock / iStock

By Newsday Readers
Print

I laugh to myself when I read concerns in the paper about overuse of fertilizer [“A fertilizer tax could alter the landscape,” Letters, June 15].

My maternal grandfather emigrated from Italy in the early 1900s. In Italy, he was a farmer who had no formal education. When he arrived in America, he was surprised at the number of people who had lawns. He would say, “You have to feed it. You have to water it. You have to cut it. And then, you throw it away?”

Soil to Grandpa was designed by God to grow food! Yes, it required work and some expense, but the reward was delicious, healthy food for the family!

I laughed at his thinking when I was a child. I no longer do so.

Thomas Focone,

Stony Brook

By Newsday Readers

Columns

The sun rises over the Capital Gazette building Filler: When sound reporting fuels deadly fury
Budget director Mick Mulvaney, who proposed merging the Filler: Get creative to remake government
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was booted from Young: Don’t let political division turn violent
Koko, a western lowland gorilla, died last week Dobie: The meaning of Koko’s life
Advocates for criminal justice reform attend a rally Filler: What kind of country do we want?
President Donald Trump holds a meeting on immigration Young: A retreat from child-snatching policy