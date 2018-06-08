I was sorry to read about passing of Clint Walker [“TV, movie actor Clint Walker,” News, May 24]. As a baby boomer, I grew up watching the westerns that once dominated prime-time TV.

My favorite was Walker’s show, “Cheyenne.” It stood out because of its rugged star. Cheyenne, a loner, roamed from town to town, but always stood on the side of right, doing good for others. He was someone to look up to then — and perhaps even in today’s turbulent times, when heroes are hard to come by. Cheyenne was the last of the cowboy heroes.

Singer Don McLean paid tribute to his boyhood hero Hopalong Cassidy in the notes of his 1971 “American Pie” album, writing, “No matter how scary life got I could depend on you . . . The black and white days are over . . .”

So long, Cheyenne.

Richard Tellerman,

West Islip