Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was called “radical” by President Donald Trump when she sought to remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from the grounds of the county jail [“Trump, Curran at odds on ICE relocation,” News, Jan. 24]. She was responsive to input from advocates and court orders to consider the relationship between law enforcement and ICE. That is commendable. Leadership requires the ability to listen, absorb information and respond.

She then said ICE would be moved to offices at Nassau University Medical Center. This was concerning because a public health emergency could erupt if any of thousands of uninsured residents feared to use the public hospital. Children might not get immunized, flu patients might suffer further. The Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, an umbrella organization for the nonprofit sector, with leaders and partners from within our network, communicated these risks. Again, Curran listened, and rightly moved to ensure that access to care was not disrupted for any residents.

She was then accused of flip-flopping. Changing course when presented with new information takes courage. It’s leadership. While ICE’s presence at the jail presents concerns, incremental change needs to be noted, and the decision to protect access to the county’s only public hospital must be applauded.

Rebecca Sanin, Melville

Editor’s note: The writer is president and chief executive of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island.

Admiration for Rivera’s quiet dignity

In response to Michael Dobie’s column “Mo can be found all around us” [Opinion, Jan. 27], I loved watching Mariano Rivera. He was an outstanding Yankees pitcher who got his job done without fanfare. His most expressive acknowledgment after spectacularly saving a game usually was a soft smile that seemed to reflect his pleasure more at the team’s win than his own part in it.

I appreciated Dobie’s comparisons with people in other fields who similarly get their jobs done with “quiet dignity.” Thanks, Michael, for highlighting such positive examples.

Jane Gilroy, Merrick