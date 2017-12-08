TODAY'S PAPER
Letter: Don’t see the law-abiding as criminal

By Newsday Readers
I find it reprehensible that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker and Long Island Rep. Peter King would have an issue with the Concealed Carry Reciprocity bill [“Gun-rights bill opposed,” News, Nov. 30].

I’m a concealed-carry permit holder, legally allowed to carry concealed in more than 40 states. My license from Pennsylvania permits reciprocity with 31 states, and another from Florida with 34 states.

Singas should realize and articulate that if this bill is passed, guns would be in the hands of law-abiding, concealed carry-licensed citizens. That would be a more fair and honest summation.

King called the bill a violation of conservative principles and a threat to police officers.

Again, this law is for the law-abiding concealed-carry recipients, so how do we threaten police officers?

I come from a family of law enforcement officers and my relatives have no issues with my carrying a concealed weapon. Instead of turning a law-abiding citizen who crosses a state border into a criminal, go after real criminals.

Steven F. Cassidy,

Franklin Square

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the National Rifle Association.

