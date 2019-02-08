Ahhh. No noise from leaf blowers.

The beautiful warm winter weather allowed me to spend the full day outside [“It’ll be back to the 50s — for a day,” News, Feb. 5]. I walked, washed the cars, filled the bird feeders — and did not hear a single leaf blower.

I use a cochlear implant, and the nerve-wracking noise from gasoline-fueled blowers forces me to turn off the implant as well as a separate hearing aid. I would like the Town of Huntington to ban these harmful and highly polluting gas-fueled blowers from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and strictly limit their use the rest of the year.

Leonard Urban, Huntington

Dog owners care about people, too

The reader who wrote the Jan. 28 letter “A lot spent on pets as people go hungry” assumes that dog owners are interested only in their dogs and not people. I have found that kind, compassionate people care about all forms of life and contribute to their well-being.

Maureen Griffin, Syosset

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says owning a pet can have positive effects such as lower stress, heart rate, blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Pet owners tend to be happier and less lonely.

Since Americans waste nearly 50 percent of all produce and stores discard billions of pounds of food a year, better management of our food supplies would feed people in need and pets at the same time. Pets provide immeasurable joy to those who love both children and animals, and there are enough resources for both.

Dr. Leonard J. Marino, Northport

Editor’s note: The writer, a retired pediatrician, is a veterinary technician.

Look hard at how MTA spends money

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reaps enormous amounts of money from fares, taxes, tolls, state and local subsidies, utility bills, other sources — and maybe soon from congestion pricing [“MTA: Congestion pricing would benefit LIRR,” News, Jan. 31]. But the authority and its subsidiaries, including the Long Island Rail Road, continuously need more and more money.

An in-depth investigation into how and where these funds are spent would be very informative.

Richard Powers, St. James