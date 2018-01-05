Letter: Media has role in curtailing sex harassment

How do we begin to end the concerns around sexual harassment and sexual behavior? [“Cuomo takes on sex harassment,” News, Jan. 3] Well, we can start with the media.

Some commercials featuring young women are sexually explicit. Many TV shows have so many sexual innuendos and behaviors that they appear to be acceptable.

In the movie industry, some of the same actors who have come forward about sexual harassment play in roles that are sexually charged. Where’s the moral compass?

Let’s take all the sexual connotations, innuendos and interactions out of the media, and then maybe we can begin to correct society’s course to where it once was.

You might argue that back in the early years of television and movies, sexual harassment existed. However, actors back then were not half-dressed, embracing one another in a jeans or fragrance commercial.

I call on directors, producers and writers to start the healing.

Tony Antonelli, Islip

Appalled by Suffolk jail plan for detainees

I was appalled to read about how Suffolk County has entered an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to use part of the county jail in Riverhead for immigrants facing deportation [“Suffolk jail will house detainees,” News, Dec. 27].

It’s particularly disturbing that the county agreed to this arrangement without hearings or debate in the County Legislature. The residents of Suffolk County should have a voice in matters of such significance.

Women and children could be jailed there. Where is the planning for how they will be treated? County Executive Steve Bellone should ask himself whether we are taking advantage of vulnerable people to put more money in the county coffers.

Eileen Bruning, Huntington