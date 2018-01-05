TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letter: Media has role in curtailing sex harassment

People carry signs addressing the issue of sexual

People carry signs addressing the issue of sexual harassment at a #MeToo rally outside of Trump International Hotel on December 9, 2017 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

By Newsday Readers
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

How do we begin to end the concerns around sexual harassment and sexual behavior? [“Cuomo takes on sex harassment,” News, Jan. 3] Well, we can start with the media.

Some commercials featuring young women are sexually explicit. Many TV shows have so many sexual innuendos and behaviors that they appear to be acceptable.

In the movie industry, some of the same actors who have come forward about sexual harassment play in roles that are sexually charged. Where’s the moral compass?

Let’s take all the sexual connotations, innuendos and interactions out of the media, and then maybe we can begin to correct society’s course to where it once was.

You might argue that back in the early years of television and movies, sexual harassment existed. However, actors back then were not half-dressed, embracing one another in a jeans or fragrance commercial.

I call on directors, producers and writers to start the healing.

Tony Antonelli, Islip

Appalled by Suffolk jail plan for detainees

I was appalled to read about how Suffolk County has entered an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to use part of the county jail in Riverhead for immigrants facing deportation [“Suffolk jail will house detainees,” News, Dec. 27].

It’s particularly disturbing that the county agreed to this arrangement without hearings or debate in the County Legislature. The residents of Suffolk County should have a voice in matters of such significance.

Women and children could be jailed there. Where is the planning for how they will be treated? County Executive Steve Bellone should ask himself whether we are taking advantage of vulnerable people to put more money in the county coffers.

Eileen Bruning, Huntington

By Newsday Readers
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Iranian worshippers attend the Friday prayer ceremony in Young: In Iran, a tale of moral clarity
Palestinians protest on Dec. 31, 2017 the decision Raviv: Trump, Kushner in pursuit of peace
YouTube documentary O’Reilly: U.S. needs to fear ‘Deep State’ talk
Richard P. Donoghue. Ciolli: A new U.S. attorney for Eastern District
Carlos Reyes, 40, a Salvadoran immigrant who lives Filler: Here’s how TPS ought to really work
Scarlett Johansson portrays Ivanka Trump in a Dobie: Dubious winners in the world of words