Letter: Treehouse fuss is municipal overreach

Leave the treehouse and the Lepper family alone! The story of the Babylon homeowner being fined for an illegal treehouse is a clear example of municipal overreach and a simple money grab [“Treehouse builder appeals to village: Just leaf it alone,” News, Nov. 22].

Local codes and ordinances are written in a cumbersome and convoluted manner to give municipalities the advantage and the citizen no option but to comply with illogical decisions.

James T. Rooney, Centerport

What happened to celebrating Thanksgiving?

On Nov. 22, I turned on the TV to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade, though admittedly not at the beginning [“Chills and thrills at big parade,” News, Nov. 23].

I was under the impression that Thanksgiving is a holiday dedicated to giving thanks for what we have in our lives. Instead, all we saw were things associated with Christmas. There were Christmas floats, Christmas songs from celebrities and all sorts of Christmas decorations.

I have nothing against the celebration of Christmas, but this was supposed to be a Thanksgiving celebration. If it is just a general holiday celebration, where were the mentions of Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and other holidays of the season? If it is only a Christmas parade, call it a Christmas parade.

In my youth long ago, I recall that Santa’s arrival at the end of the parade marked the beginning of the Christmas season. Now, it seems that we have been in it all along. I wonder when it started. Perhaps Jan. 1?

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Paul Fein, Oceanside

Suffolk finances got worse after 2011

The Nov. 18 news story on Suffolk County’s operating debt, “Debt takes bite out of budget,” included examples of borrowing over the past decade. I wish to make it clear that my administration, which ended in 2011, rejected borrowing for salaries or selling buildings we owned outright, only to rent them back.

Cost-saving measures cited in the story, including trimming the workforce by 1,000 people, stemmed from my budget, and it was my administration that began privatizing health care facilities and selling the county nursing home.

The article cited five bond rating downgrades. All occurred in the succeeding administration. Not mentioned was that the fiscally responsible measures we employed led to an unprecedented seven straight bond rating upgrades during my tenure.

Steve Levy, Bayport

Editor’s note: The writer was Suffolk County executive from 2004 through 2011.

The trouble with early snowstorms

I watched as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio defended his response to the snowstorm on Nov. 14. Let’s face it, New Yorkers: Accidents that contributed to traffic jams were not caused by the mayor or a few inches of snow [“Caught unready for early snow,” Editorial, Nov. 20]. Common sense dictates that we slow down in bad weather. Drivers in a hurry put all at risk. Much of the chaos could have been avoided with a little caution.

Linda A. Petrizzi, Oceanside

Please explain why the go-to response from officials for the inadequate snow preparation is always, “Well, it was the first snow of the season.” News flash: This was not the first snowstorm ever.

Michael C. Lefkowitz, East Meadow

JFK assassination shook Americans

I am quite surprised that Newsday gave so little attention on Nov. 22 to the 55th anniversary of the assassination of our 35th president, John F. Kennedy. It was noted only on Page A14 in your “This date in history” feature.

My wife and I recall the day as if it were yesterday. I was 18. You cannot imagine how people felt then. How sad that the anniversary did not get more attention. I fault educators for not giving history more emphasis in U.S. schools.

Don Otlin, Franklin Square

End practice of cross-endorsements

With the 2018 election over, two things are very clear: The way New York handles ballot access, especially for minor parties, is hurtful to outside viewpoints, and fusion voting must end.

While it is hard to blame minor parties for putting forth candidates who would ensure the 50,000 votes they require to remain on the ballot for the next four years, the fact remains that state law that allows individuals to take multiple ballot lines permits parties to look for the stronger candidate, not the best candidate. For example, the Working Families Party switched from supporting actress Cynthia Nixon for governor to incumbent Andrew M. Cuomo, although the governor did not change any policy positions. Moreover, the election actually saw three parties secure future ballot access by not cross-endorsing: the Libertarian, Green and Serve America Movement parties.

By allowing cross-endorsements, New York says to voters that there are only two viewpoints. This suppresses views outside the mainstream that could have a substantial impact on an election. End fusion voting and let the people’s voices be heard.

Gavi Hoffman, West Hempstead