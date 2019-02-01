TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Letter: Where are photos of the Mangano federal prosecutors?

Newsday readers respond to topics covered.

Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court

Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court in Central Islip on Jan. 29. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Readers
Print

I suspect that the defense attorney for Edward and Linda Mangano is exuberant that Newsday prints one or more pictures every trial day of his smiling clients striding confidently into court [“Back in court,” News, Jan. 22].

It is far less obvious as to what compels Newsday. Wouldn’t the taxpayers and your subscribers be more appropriately served if on alternate days, Newsday printed pictures of the prosecution team similarly entering the premises, armed with their briefs and the potent belief that the civic good of our state has been ill served by the individuals on trial?

William Binnie, Lake Grove

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Superintendent Mary Jones spends the meeting with her Filler: Backward logic of anti-tax cap forces
Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mariano Rivera speaks Dobie: Mo can be found all around us
Marijuana-infused candy for sale at the cannabis-themed Filler: Candy vape no, but pot candy yes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony Tuesday Dobie: Everything’s coming up roses for Vlad
The state Capitol on the opening day of O’Reilly: Legalizing pot, sports betting in NY
Playing the Filler: The scourge of whataboutism