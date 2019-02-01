I suspect that the defense attorney for Edward and Linda Mangano is exuberant that Newsday prints one or more pictures every trial day of his smiling clients striding confidently into court [“Back in court,” News, Jan. 22].

It is far less obvious as to what compels Newsday. Wouldn’t the taxpayers and your subscribers be more appropriately served if on alternate days, Newsday printed pictures of the prosecution team similarly entering the premises, armed with their briefs and the potent belief that the civic good of our state has been ill served by the individuals on trial?

William Binnie, Lake Grove