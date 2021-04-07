Error by baseball on All-Star Game move

Politics is about power. Baseball is a sport, an entertainment, a diversion ["Ga. gov defiant after MLB pulls All-Star Game," News, April 4]. What favors one political party, disfavors the other.

Georgia’s voter integrity laws may favor one party. So the side that feels these laws could be to their disadvantage makes a stink and calls the laws oppressive and racist, while the other side defends the laws as fair and responsible to strengthen voter integrity.

Why does Major League Baseball feel it is its place to take sides on this? Why are they punishing Georgia citizens who stood to gain financially from hosting the All-Star Game? The issue, to me, isn’t the voting laws’ potential impact — that’s a different debate. The issue is: Why does baseball have to take a stand on a partisan issue and continue to divide an already divided country? I believe President Joe Biden should be taken to task, as former President Donald Trump was, for causing division.

Andrew Moss, Kings Park

Instead of blaming "liberal activists" for Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game from Georgia, why doesn’t Gov. Brian Kemp just offer proof that the presidential election wasn’t "free and fair"? Maybe because there continues to be no proof.

Widespread voter fraud should be easy to detect, particularly because so many are still looking for it based on former President Donald Trump’s "big lie," which he continues to promote.

I am not a liberal activist, but I wholeheartedly support an end to suppressing voter turnout. Because of the "big lie" about the election, I fear new efforts by some states to suppress legitimate voters will continue.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I believe corporations and people of all political persuasions should fight these efforts.

Tom Gilroy, Melville

As a lifelong baseball fan at 63, I am very hurt that Major League Baseball has decided to get involved in a political issue that has nothing to do with baseball.

I had gone to many Yankees games, watched and listened to Yankees games and bought Yankees apparel. That, unfortunately, will stop. I cannot and will not support a sport that takes sides in politics. I follow sports to escape from the reality of life and to enjoy the sport.

When football players started kneeling during the national anthem, I stopped watching NFL games, and now it’s sad that MLB is making the same mistake.

I do not understand why corporations feel the need to interject themselves into public policy, especially when they will upset perhaps half of the country.

This issue is especially troubling to me since I support 100% the voting law that Georgia passed. In my view, it was designed to ensure public confidence in the vote, and if you are against this policy, then I believe you support voter fraud.

MLB has lost a lifelong fan.

Norman Querido, Miller Place

Vaccine response by Met is shocking

I was shocked by Mets player J.D. Davis saying, "I haven’t really thought about it," when asked if he would get a COVID-19 vaccination ["Players who pass on vaccine . . . why?," Sports, April 4]. He is apparently focusing on baseball and not worried about reengaging in normal life activities.

Consider the audacity of this spoiled, out-of-touch athlete. Did he see the deaths that Elmhurst Hospital in Queens endured? Did he ask the students who lost both an academic and social year of development? How about the thousands of restaurants that went out of business and their employees who lost their jobs? Are the hundreds of thousands of people who lost loved ones not thinking about it?

I can’t imagine this message is one that the Mets want attached to their brand. We have been offered a miracle by the scientific community with three viable pathways out of this pandemic.

I am glad that Davis isn’t concerned with the health of the very community that finances his ability to live in his alternate universe so he can concentrate on baseball.

William Wickes, East Williston

Funerals one more place to get COVID-19

In my view, funerals are being overlooked by the Department of Health, and funeral directors are not taking enough precautions against COVID-19 ["Polls: Up to 30% won’t get vaccine," News, April 5].

My husband contracted COVID-19 at a wake, and I got it from him. I am hearing more and more about this. The wake I went to was wall-to-wall people. No social distancing. Seats were close together.

Just because people are grieving does not mean that the funeral directors cannot be more proactive.

Masks help, but the stagnant air is a danger to everyone in that room. COVID-19 can easily spread when people return to their normal lives, especially if they are asymptomatic. Aren’t there COVID-19 guidelines at funerals?

Geraldine O’Keeffe, St. James