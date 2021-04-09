Don't stigmatize those with mental illness

Each time a mass shooting takes place, many politicians and some media outlets automatically blame people with mental illnesses. Quality research backs up that the great majority of people with mental health concerns are nonviolent. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently said that mentally ill shooters should be jailed immediately. Would he say this about a diabetic shooter, or a shooter with cancer or heart disease?

People who instantly fault mentally ill people are adding to the stigma of illness. Many do not seek help for illness symptoms because of the stigma associated with the label. Mental and physical illnesses are, simply, illnesses. Both are related to a problem within the body.

Let’s support people with mental health issues instead of condemning them. If we eradicate the biases and stigma, I’m confident that more people will seek help for brain-related problems.

Please think before accusing and stigmatizing a person with mental health concerns. Would you do that if he or she were your loved one?

David Sills, Oceanside

Editor’s note: The writer is president of Queens/Nassau chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Lake Success.

Think twice about what you see on TV

Because of the pandemic, I stay home and watch a lot of TV. Much of it is cable news, where I listen and watch the political, scientific and medical authorities as they expound their expert opinions. Pre-pandemic, these knowledgeable folks would appear in the TV studio to be interviewed.

Now, they sit at home in front of their camera-equipped computer screens to present their ideas and beliefs. To reinforce their bona fide ideas, many of the backgrounds include bookcases showcasing their intellectual environment.

I was initially impressed — until I did a Google search for "fake bookcase backgrounds" and discovered a 5-foot-by-7-foot realistic image of a fully stocked bookcase that can be purchased for $16. A few extra dollars will buy you a larger bookcase. Just tack one up on the wall and impress your friends and neighbors on your next FaceTime call.

Also, when watching your favorite doctor sitting in front of an imposing bookcase, try to read the titles. Do they read "Gray’s Anatomy" or "Fifty Shades of Grey"?

Bill Domjan, Melville