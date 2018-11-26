Sifting through Amazon HQ2

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo plans to give Amazon $2.8 billion in incentives, with the vague idea that this will create some imaginary money to trickle down to us peasants [“Amazon HQ2: potential vs. challenges,” Editorial, Nov. 14].

I am sure Cuomo would stay clear of a financial adviser who told him gains to his investment were not guaranteed, but would somehow, trickle down to his account. This gent would be booted out of Cuomo’s office like a 70-yard punt, but since it is not Cuomo’s money, who cares?

The point is, there is no proof that this trickle-down business works. It is the politicians’ and big business’ way of picking your pockets.

John J. Mandeville,Farmingdale

In your Nov. 18 editorial on Amazon, “Long Island in prime position,” you advocated instituting tolls on now-free East River bridges, which would also help the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Let the MTA solve its own problems. I’m sure your tired argument is that more train riders equals less traffic, but it works the other way, too: When more drive to work, the trains are less crowded. Enough about drivers subsidizing the MTA already. I don’t see the MTA contributing to road maintenance.

Joseph Cesare,Copiague

What your editorial board wrote about Amazon in Long Island City was right on the button. I would add something that would help: The Hunters Point Avenue Long Island Rail Road and No. 7 subway stations are obsolete stations that are impossible for many to access, dangerous in winter and unsafe at any time.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority needs to demolish and rebuild the LIRR station, which has a narrow platform widened a bit with bouncy timber that is scary to walk on. Getting to it and out of it are difficult; getting between it and the 7 train stop is even more so.

The MTA could build an enclosed bridge to keep snow out from the concourse level over the tracks to a rebuilt LIRR main platform, with ramps for wheelchairs. The train station also should have escalators and elevators to the street level. The 7 subway station would need escalators and elevators from concourse to the street, and from both platforms to the concourse.

The city Department of Transportation and the MTA also should find a safe place for shuttle buses used by many businesses to connect to both stations.

All this could make Hunters Point Avenue a lot more useful in general and for Amazon.

Ron Troy,East Northport

Objections to group home are unfounded

My wife and I have lived in Smithtown for 36 years with a group home on our corner. We moved in with 5- and 2-year-old children and never experienced any problems in our neighborhood, so I am wondering why a woman who lives near a proposed home in Smithtown would be concerned about little children living “next door to that” [“Group home plan for men with autism draws concern,” News, Nov. 13].

She feels bad for young couples (which we were), but what are her feelings about people with special needs who would now have a nice home?

Another neighbor quoted in your story sounded like the typical NIMBY, using the standard “traffic and noise” reasoning. The group home near us causes no more traffic and noise than in an average neighborhood, and our property values have not been affected.

Give people with special needs a chance.

Jim Stearns,Smithtown

I was taken aback by the objections of two neighbors in your story and think you should interview some of the lovely families that have children living in group homes and/or the countless numbers of families that have no idea where to find housing for their children.

As a parent of a young man with autism, my heart breaks that Newsday didn’t highlight how wonderful our adult children are, the unconditional love they provide, or how excited they might be about moving into a new home.

Lisa Davis,Baldwin

Reopening precincts is too expensive

I thought the whole purpose of the closing two Nassau County police precincts in 2012 was to save money [“Wrong move to reopen precincts,”Editorial, Nov. 11].

Crime has not increased, so why the need to reopen them? Once again, someone aparently has found a couple of bucks, so we are back to square one.

If new detectives are needed to staff these precincts, where will the money for their pensions and severance checks come from?

Let’s try to save a dollar for a change and not burden our grandchildren with the exorbitant contracts that are surely going to be “worked out.” When is anyone in county government going to face reality?

Lew Montgomery,Rockville Centre