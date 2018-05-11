Letters: Skeptical of timing of gun-accident report

As pointed out in the May 6 news story “School gun safety risks,” firearms accidents in schools are rare. In cases when accidents occur — with specific regard to the three mentioned in the article — all could have been easily prevented with proper training and retraining.

My concern, however, is that the release of the report by The Associated Press coincided with the 147th annual meeting of the NRA. This report was less about safety and more about politics and legislation.

Laurence C. Dittmer,

Levittown

Editor’s note: The writer is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the National Rifle Association.