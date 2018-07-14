TODAY'S PAPER
Listening can be a key to suicide prevention

Readers respond to topics covered

A woman at Bellmore Senior Center holds information about the Senior Suicide Hotline implemented by the Town of Hempstead in 2016.

Before anyone contemplates suicide, I believe that person cries out for help in various ways. Subtle nuances can get ignored or overlooked.

A hotline can help, but getting the individual to make that phone call is another matter [“Simplify suicide hotline,” Letters, July 9]. Before it becomes too late, people need help in a positive direction. A school curriculum can teach listening techniques to detect sadness or problems so we can help before something tragic happens.

Many problems occur in life. People resort to drugs and alcohol when something important is missing in their lives. That is a cry for help. The time to do something is before the hotline is needed. I hope for a safer and happier place in which to live.

Julie L. Newman,West Babylon

