Local vet school will be a major resource

The LIU Post campus in Brookville.

Kudos to the administration at LIU Post for its plans to build a veterinary school [“State to fund $72M for LI biotech plans,” News, May 19].

It would be a real asset to have a school to produce home-grown vets who would stay in the area and serve our population. The only other vet school in New York is at Cornell University, which graduates only up to 120 vets a year.

Together, Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn and Queens comprise a population larger than 38 states, some of which have vet schools. LIU Post’s new school might diminish the “brain drain” so many people talk about when local students go to college and never return.

As an equine veterinarian practicing for many decades on Long Island, I believe a local vet school can provide a treasure trove of resources to practitioners, clients and, most important, their animals!

Dr. Carl Juul-Nielsen, Syosset

