Letters

Long Island needs rehab centers



The Ursula Center convent in Blue Point is shown on Nov. 24, 2017. A battle is brewing over a proposal to convert the convent, which has been put up for sale by the Ursuline Sisters, into a residential drug and alcohol rehab facility. Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Foley says he will not approve a needed zoning change for the project, but the group that wants to do so - Westhampton-based Seafield - says it is moving ahead with plans to purchase the 8.3-acre property. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Newsday Readers
Suffolk County has one of the highest numbers of opioid overdose deaths in New York State. However, Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Foley opposes the conversion of the St. Ursula Center in Blue Point into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for women [“Center of contention,” News, Nov. 27].

As a parent who lost a son to this plague, I was stunned when I was told my son would have to go on a waiting list because there were not enough treatment beds.

I call on Foley to look at the Seafield Center in Westhampton Beach and decide whether it has had an adverse effect on that community. His position creates fear, but he would find that the data from Seafield in no way supports his position. He should spend a little time there and educate himself.

We need treatment centers, and we need them now.

Michael Ormin, Farmingville

