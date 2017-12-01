Suffolk County has one of the highest numbers of opioid overdose deaths in New York State. However, Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Foley opposes the conversion of the St. Ursula Center in Blue Point into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for women [“Center of contention,” News, Nov. 27].

As a parent who lost a son to this plague, I was stunned when I was told my son would have to go on a waiting list because there were not enough treatment beds.

I call on Foley to look at the Seafield Center in Westhampton Beach and decide whether it has had an adverse effect on that community. His position creates fear, but he would find that the data from Seafield in no way supports his position. He should spend a little time there and educate himself.

We need treatment centers, and we need them now.

Michael Ormin, Farmingville