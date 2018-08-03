President Donald Trump seeks to roll back gas-mileage requirements [“Trump team targets mpg standards,” News, Aug. 3]. How magnanimous to insist that auto manufacturers produce bigger, heavier and less fuel-efficient vehicles while our climate heats up. Beside the fact this will put more money into the coffers of the oil and auto industries, our country, once again, takes two steps back while the rest of the industrialized world bounds determinedly forward.

Bob Bascelli, Seaford

No designations for gender or race

The article “NYCLU: Nassau police chart uses racially derogatory tags” [News, July 31] says the county department used “Y” in its computer system to refer to Asian-American officers, and “I” for American Indians. The New York Civil Liberties Union said these designations were “obviously derogatory.”

I have a simple solution: All public institutions and places receiving government funding should not assign a gender or race to any person it employs or deals with. This would simplify things and prevent discrimination. It also would give the NYCLU less to worry about.

Robert F. LaPorta, Dix Hills