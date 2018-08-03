TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Looser emission rules are a step back

Protesters with Environment America stand outside the Environmental

Protesters with Environment America stand outside the Environmental Protection Agency as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt holds a news conference on his decision to scrap Obama administration fuel standards. Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik

By Newsday Readers
Print

President Donald Trump seeks to roll back gas-mileage requirements [“Trump team targets mpg standards,” News, Aug. 3]. How magnanimous to insist that auto manufacturers produce bigger, heavier and less fuel-efficient vehicles while our climate heats up. Beside the fact this will put more money into the coffers of the oil and auto industries, our country, once again, takes two steps back while the rest of the industrialized world bounds determinedly forward.

Bob Bascelli, Seaford

No designations for gender or race

The article “NYCLU: Nassau police chart uses racially derogatory tags” [News, July 31] says the county department used “Y” in its computer system to refer to Asian-American officers, and “I” for American Indians. The New York Civil Liberties Union said these designations were “obviously derogatory.”

I have a simple solution: All public institutions and places receiving government funding should not assign a gender or race to any person it employs or deals with. This would simplify things and prevent discrimination. It also would give the NYCLU less to worry about.

Robert F. LaPorta, Dix Hills

By Newsday Readers

Columns

The entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Filler: Get wise to perils of social media
Lockport High School, east of Niagara Falls. On Dobie: School security takes a big step
For high-profile journalists like Maggie Haberman of The Young: The double-edged sword of Twitter
The faces of the presidents that make up Dobie: When the GOP had principles
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul leaves O’Reilly: Trump’s 70-plus hours of madness
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Filler: Trump backers will never pivot either