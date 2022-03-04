MLB lockout, dangerous drivers, online betting and more

Canceling baseball a big disappointment

Tens of thousands of us, especially seniors, have been awaiting the start of the baseball season as a relief from recent bad news. What a disappointment the season won’t start on time ["No deal, so Manfred cancels first week," Sports, March 2].

While we are all struggling with inflation and trying to make ends meet, a fair number of players earn more than $25 million per season.

The ones in the still higher brackets continue to fight for salaries for players who have not proven themselves yet. Instead of pushing the owners, who have suffered substantial losses these past two pandemic-ridden seasons, why don’t they contribute some of their millions to support the lower-end players and other financial gains they are fighting for?

These days, when most families have every member working to support their relatives, I wonder if people can understand how a ballplayer can even spend $25 million a year.

— Marty Orenstein, New Hyde Park

Keep dangerous drivers off the roads

Once again, I see another article about the human damage done by a driver ["Cops: Leg lost in hit-run," News, Feb. 22]. Unlicensed driver or not, it doesn’t matter to the victim.

Instead of distracting the public with arguments about bail reform, it’s about time our public officials think about reforming the penal code. We need to acknowledge that motor vehicles are lethal weapons. They are supposed to be operated by licensed drivers, just like firearms. Injuries caused by their misuse should be classed as felonies without the possibility of bail.

Sign up for The Point newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

People with such poor judgment are a danger to the rest of us and need to stay in custody, not be freed with an ankle monitor. Too many of them have spent years walking free even though their victims no long can.

— Patricia Garry, Medford

Many students won’t pass this test

A cartoon on Feb. 26 about a proposed college entrance exam asking, "Do you know what a loan is?" hit the nail on the head ["Cartoon Roundup"].

It seems that some students don’t understand the concept of paying back a loan and how much and long it will take, hoping the government will forgive the loan after many years. Taking out any loan and understanding the responsibility is part of being an adult.

— Roger Flye, Coram

Other ways to deal with debt collectors

An article stated, "If a debt collector violates your rights or you encounter a scam, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or your state attorney general’s office" ["Be wary if a debt collector reaches out via social media," LI Business, Feb. 21].

These are only some actions a consumer may take. The consumer may also sue the debt collector and stop further communication from that debt collector. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act provides for a monetary remedy for a consumer who has been wronged by a debt collector.

The consumer may be entitled to receive actual damages and additional damages, up to $1,000, from the offending debt collector, should the consumer prevail in court.

— Abraham Kleinman, Uniondale

The writer is a consumer protection attorney.

Pot, online betting will affect our future

Gov. Kathy Hochul has endorsed the growing of marijuana in New York ["Hochul clears way for state pot cultivation," LI Business, Feb. 23]. Is that her priority over crime and the safety of New Yorkers?

Didn’t she take an oath of office to protect us? By signing this bill and also permitting online betting, we really are encouraging a generation of misfits. Will they be the future leaders of America? Could they be smoking this stuff in Albany?

— Pat King, Merrick

Working with SCPD gets better solutions

One silver lining of police reform has been the strengthening of partnerships between law enforcement and the Family Service League in Suffolk County ["Fewer police to handle mental health crises," Opinion, Feb. 21].

Several pilot projects are operational and have allowed the use of innovative approaches to meet the needs of those struggling with mental health, substance use and/or social issues. The interventions in the pilots have allowed individuals to receive the right care at the right time in the right setting by the right professional.

By working closely with the Suffolk County Police Department and local police departments on the East End, we have positively impacted the lives of county residents at times of crisis and afterward.

In addition to 911 telephone diversion, we work with law enforcement to utilize telehealth in the community and find better solutions for those who interface with law enforcement regularly.

— Jeff Steigman, Huntington

The writer is chief strategy officer for the Family Service League.