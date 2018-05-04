While I understand the editorial board’s concern that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority should make service at Belmont Park a priority, the agency has far bigger concerns [“An encouraging response from developers at Belmont,” Editorial, May 1].

As a commuter, I see almost-daily delays and cancellations on the Long Island Rail Road due to equipment, signal and switch problems. Granted, some fall under Amtrak’s purview, but the LIRR owns the majority.

The LIRR recently named a new president, and on his first day of meet and greets there were (surprise!) system issues. Much of the system is older than most of its riders, and things are getting worse. Last year the LIRR had its worst on-time performance in almost two decades. Even if a new Belmont station is built, it will depend on the same antiquated system, unable to get folks to or from there, just like all the other stations.

The MTA should make satisfying its hundreds of thousands of daily riders the only priority. Shuffling a small subset to Belmont should not even be on the horizon.

Russell Mesnick,Floral Park