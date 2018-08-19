Nassau LIRR riders pay more per mile

I read the musings of Mitchell Pally, Suffolk County’s board member to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, about how Long Island Rail Road fare increases would be unfair for Suffolk communities because their median income is $12,000 less than in Nassau County [“MTA official: Spare Suffolk,” News, July 26].

I chose to live in Nassau decades ago, although houses were larger and cheaper in Suffolk with lower taxes. I use the Stewart Manor LIRR station. I understand Pally’s concern for his constituents in his hometown of Stony Brook; however, let’s put things in their proper perspective. Pally’s comment that Suffolk commuters pay as much as $6,000 a year for a monthly pass is true for the few people who commute from Montauk, which is a 240-mile round-trip to Penn Station, amounting to about 10.5 cents a mile. Pally’s Stony Brook station is a 106-mile round-trip. Its cost of $4,692 a year amounts to about 18.4 cents a mile. My commute from Stewart Manor is only a 32-mile round-trip with a cost of $3,132 a year, amounting to about 39.8 cents a mile.

Numbers don’t lie. I’m paying more than twice the amount of money per mile compared with what Pally would pay to travel to a New York office.

George Reichenbach, Garden City