Nassau police academy will be an asset to community college

A rendering of the new Nassau County Police Academy, which will be located on the campus of Nassau Community College in Garden City. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Newsday Reader
The July 27 editorial “Shared academy would cost less” raises some salient points about the cost of a new Nassau County Police Department Academy to be constructed at Nassau Community College.

Beyond the cost analysis are some commendable and worthwhile benefits of a new facility. The academy and intelligence center will be a modern, accessible, revenue-generating facility in the center of Nassau County. Central corridor kids from Westbury to Freeport will have access to a tactical warehouse and gym for play and positive interaction with our fine police officers. State and federal law enforcement agencies will be able to stay in the state for classroom and hands-on training. The synergy with our Nassau Community College Criminal Justice section will bring huge benefits for students, faculty, administrators, members of the Civil Service union, and our fine county, village and city police officers. The presence of this facility at the college will augment campus safety with our outstanding public safety officers.

I commend county lawmakers for their thoughtful consideration of this project in the advancement of public safety and community interaction. The quest for the common good is embodied in this endeavor, and I’m happy to be a vocal advocate.

Edward W. Powers,New Hyde Park

Editor’s note: The writer is a trustee of Nassau Community College and the director of emergency management for the Town of Hempstead.

