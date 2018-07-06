I read “$39M to study wind energy” [News, June 22] with bated breath, waiting for the bad-news part of the story. But it seems this is one of those rare pieces of environmental news that is all good.

First, the new research-and-development consortium to be based at Stony Brook University will help achieve Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s goal of making New York a leader in offshore wind power and bring us closer to his goal of deriving 50 percent of the state’s energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Offshore wind is necessary to achieve this goal, and the consortium will work to make its costs competitive with other renewable energy sources.

Second, important to us locally is that the effort will create good jobs and help the Long Island economy for years to come.

In Isaiah 49:17, the prophet assures his people that a day will come when “Your builders outdo your destroyers.”

It is difficult to credit that prediction these days, but news of this initiative proves that when science and enlightened public policy work together, positive movement forward is as possible as it is necessary.

Amy Posner,

Lido Beach

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Sierra Club and the National Resources Defense Council environmental groups.