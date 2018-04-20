A positive step to fight gang violence

With fanfare, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature allocated millions of dollars to combat local gang recruitment [“Cuomo says $18.5M focuses on LI gangs,” News, April 12]. This is admirable and a terrific step in the war against evil.

The challenge will be to make sure that the funds are used in a meaningful way. The money must be used to provide young people with wholesome and positive experiences to dissuade them from becoming ensnared in gangs.

I suggest better utilizing the swimming pool at the Brentwood High School. Its resources could be combined with the Town of Islip’s nearby Brentwood Recreation Center.

Bob Kersch, Great River

Editor’s note: The writer is a former teacher and swimming referee.

Gang violence has spread on Long Island. I am thankful that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a bill that designates $18.5 million to tackle this problem.

Cuomo said, “Let’s stop the young people from getting caught in the gang pipeline to begin with, rather than just treating them as criminals once the gang takes over.”

As a local resident, I am thrilled and relieved to learn about his proactive stand.

This bill allocates funds for job training, anti-gang counseling, medical and mental health support for unaccompanied minors, and creation of a “state police community assistance team” of troopers, investigators, supervisors and police, who will combine expertise and resources.

This is a crucial first step to dismantle gangs on Long Island. However, as a social work student at LIU Post, I cannot help but advocate for additional legislative change at a national level to address gang violence across America.

Gabriela Giron,Plainview

Gun makers should testify in Congress

Congress was sure in a big hurry to have Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify about the possible misuse of personal data for 87 million people by the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica [“A turning point for social media,” Editorial, April 11].

How about having gun makers testify about the misuse of guns for killings, which are far more tragic crimes in which Congress has shown little interest?

William Hastback, Smithtown

Feeling left out of ‘superblock’ debate

This is in response to “Permit kill is debated” [News, April 12], about the Long Beach zoning board meeting on development of the “superblock.”

I don’t believe Long Beach officials want to listen to what residents want when it comes to developer iStar Financial’s plan for the parcel. In fact, if it weren’t for people like former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato or county Legis. Denise Ford, would residents have gotten their opposition heard?

Union workers want the construction and have packed meetings, making it difficult for others to fit into the room. On top of that, do we really have the money for tax breaks for these buildings? Do those in charge really care about this?

Casey DiBari, Long Beach

Election could affect Child Victims Act

The proposed Child Victims Act is a crucial bill for so many victims of sexual assault in New York [“Legislators, Cuomo beat budget deadline,” News, March 31].

Victims of child sex abuse generally must file civil charges against an institution by age 21, and against attackers by age 23. Criminal charges generally must be filed by the time victims turn 23.

The Child Victims Act would allow them to sue until they turn 50, and would allow criminal charges to be filed up until they turn 28. The measure also would create a one-year window to revive old cases.

This month, this bill failed to make it into the 2018-19 state budget. With the #MeToo movement, I expected more media coverage. The legislation would offer due process for older victims and the opportunity for those accused to defend themselves.

Despite a favorable 139-7 vote in the State Assembly last year, State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan refuses to allow a vote in his chamber.

The special election on April 24 for seats in the Bronx and Westchester County could give Democrats a numeric majority in the Senate, and a new majority leader could be chosen. I hope that will be the case.

Jacob Vandijk, Bay Shore