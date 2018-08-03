Who will pay for open-space access?

Newsday reported that Nassau County legislators will consider a bill to prepare open-space properties for public use [“Nassau’s not-so-open spaces upset residents,” News, July 30].

Did I miss something? How will we pay for that when the county is deep in debt, when we must find money to pay for public transportation, health and environmental safety, and infrastructure repair?

How are we supposed to teach our children about fiscal responsibility when, as adults, we overspend, go into debt and leave vital needs neglected? Public access to preserved land is important, but not worth increasing our debt and neglecting more vital services.

Our government should prioritize its essential services and pay for them first. Nonessential services should cease and be resumed after funding is found.

I am a 67-year resident of Nassau, but my two children left New York for areas with lower costs of living and a better quality of life.

Timothy Mailloux, Oceanside

Reporter Paul LaRocco and the Newsday investigative team should be commended for their very thorough work on the series “Public Space, Private Benefit.”

All over the United States, all sorts of municipalities have galvanized their citizenry by turning unused land into greenways — converting old railroad beds and empty lots into fitness trails, and repairing ruptured roads for bike paths.

Initially, it appears that the Suozzi administration had all the right things in mind — protect groundwater and ensure accessibility for a busy public to have use of the beauty right close to home. It’s a shame that both the Suozzi and Mangano administrations failed to make much of this land accessible to citizens.

Perhaps County Executive Laura Curran’s administration can learn from this and make known and accessible these county lands for all to enjoy.

Martin J. Brown, Malverne

What did you think political insiders were going to do with money from the environmental bond acts? They spent much of it on land their supporters owned. The politicians treat us as if we moved to Long Island just yesterday.

By the way, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

Anthony Bordano, Glendale

Sen. Gillibrand is a political opportunist

When I saw the story “The evolution of Kirsten Gillibrand” [News, July 15], I thought, why waste the space? The headline should have said “The regression of Kirsten Gillibrand.”

Gillibrand is a chameleon who in her early political career had pro-Second Amendment and tough immigration stances. Now she subscribes to leftist views. She wants to limit gun rights, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and continue abortion rights.

Did she have an epiphany? The answer is no. She is an opportunist who is keeping in line with the extreme views of the Democratic Party.

John D. Fickes, Islip

Young Alzheimer’s patients need help

Kudos to Rep. Kathleen Rice for addressing younger-onset Alzheimer’s patients [“Rice bill targets early Alzheimer’s,” News, July 31].

With the development of more accurate diagnoses of mental conditions, forms of dementia can be identified at an earlier age. Care must be provided that is appropriate for these younger individuals.

I know a man who could no longer be contained in a home environment; he had bouts of hostility and got physical when angered. He wound up in a typical nursing home.

Since getting appropriate medications, he can now walk and interact. But he is in an environment with elderly people, mostly women, who need wheelchairs and generally do not interact. There seems to be no appropriate, affordable placement for him.

Alzheimer’s patients younger than 65, or those with similar conditions, need safe and appropriate places to live where they can receive needed stimulation and social interaction.

Elysa Parker, North Woodmere

Gun-rights advocates should pay for bond

Newsday reported that local districts are spending tens of millions of dollars in state bond act money to install cameras and secure entryways to make schools safer [“Ramping up school safety,” News, July 29].

New York taxpayers will be stuck with paying the cost of that bond, plus millions of dollars in interest. Those costs should rightfully be paid by gunmakers, the NRA and its members, who enable the troubled individuals who use guns to terrorize and kill schoolchildren and teachers.

William Hastback, Smithtown

Shades of ’62 Mets

The Mets’ humiliating 24-5 loss on Tuesday [“Washington monumental,” Sports, Aug. 1] recalls the remark by the team’s first manager, Casey Stengel, on his 1962 team’s disastrous performance: “Can’t anybody here play this game?”

George Haber, Jericho