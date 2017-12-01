A New York tale of two name changes

Isn’t it ironic? Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo believes Renaissance Technologies’ outgoing chief executive Robert Mercer is organizing to undermine the effort to rename the Tappan Zee Bridge for Mario Cuomo [“Guv criticizes petition against Cuomo bridge,” News, Nov. 17]. Yet Mercer would like New York State to change the name of Stony Brook University’s Medical School to the Renaissance School of Medicine.

Mercer is one of the billionaires exposed recently in the so-called Paradise Papers as parking money in offshore accounts to evade U.S. taxes.

Stony Brook University has these words in its mission statement: “to provide state-of-the-art innovative health care, while serving as a resource to a regional health care network and to the traditionally underserved.” How can SUNY trustees rename the medical school in honor of Mercer’s company when Mercer’s values are in conflict with this stated mission?

Peter Maniscalco, Manorville

Editor’s note: The writer was an adjunct clinical instructor in the Stony Brook University School of Nursing.

Tax bills don’t favor the working person

I see the Republican tax-cut proposals as having two agendas [“Tax overhaul bill clears committee,” News, Nov. 29]:

The first is to further enrich the affluent at the expense of the middle class. Gone would be inheritance taxes. The loophole for carried interest would remain, but those who work for a living would see deductions for mortgage interest, state and local taxes, and medical expenses eliminated.

Second is the vendetta against those who had the temerity not to vote for the occupant of the White House. Of the nine states with the highest income taxes, electoral votes of eight went to the Democratic candidate. Of the 10 states with the highest property taxes, six went Democratic. See a pattern?

Finally, what happened to fiscal conservatism? Gone, gone, gone. The national debt would increase by trillions of dollars under the current proposals. Weren’t Republicans screaming about this during the previous administration?

Is this the party of Ronald Reagan? Hardly. The party of the working person? Hardly. The party of promoting the already affluent and looking out for their needs? Absolutely.

Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington

A prominent player in fight against cancer

So Eli Manning has been criticized because he doesn’t show enough emotion on the field or off it [“Out of the blue, Eli gets pushed aside,” Sports, Nov. 29]?

Manning is known for working with and raising funds for kids with cancer! Unless these emotions are scripted, what is Giants’ management thinking?

I’m hardly a sports fan, but I’m an ardent fan of anyone who steps up and is a spokesman for a cause this worthy!

Beth Rose Macht, Long Beach

Trump undermining purposes of agencies

Since President Donald Trump has taken over, I have emphasized to people that the swamp is in the White House. Trump has succeeded in placing within every Cabinet department and major governmental agency a leader who wants to destroy or diminish that very entity.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, is the last person who should head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau [“Two duel for consumer board seat,” News, Nov. 28].

Mulvaney’s bag of doughnuts for the staff on his first day at the bureau must have been really appreciated, especially after he told the news media that, yes, he plans to change the mission of the agency.

I believe that means decimating it and making it impotent in providing for us lowly consumers a nonpartisan voice against the fraud and corruption of some financial institutions.

How can this debacle continue, with the president advocating only for his wealthy friends and not for all of the American people?

Sherry Eckstein, Huntington

Don’t normalize Nazis in American life

Columnist Cathy Young wrote about The New York Times’ profile of an American Nazi sympathizer making people uncomfortable [“Media mustn’t ignore fringe elements,” Opinion, Nov. 29].

Uncomfortable would be separated from your family, starved and then shot in a ditch. Uncomfortable would be stripped naked, walked into a shower and gassed.

Nazis have families, cats and watch TV shows just like regular people. Except they’re Nazis. And they should be written about only when they commit atrocities, such as promoting race hatred in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Normalizing Nazism is reprehensible. This might be the land of the free, but that’s exactly what the Nazis opposed.

Jeffrey Cohen, Flushing