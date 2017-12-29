Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino has taken control of the town’s social media in quite an Orwellian way [“Town shuts its pages,” News, Dec. 17].

Shutting down the town Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages is important. Now all information flows through the Facebook pages of Saladino and the council members. This serves to promote Saladino and cuts off any shot at transparency or a free public dialogue with town government.

I’ve been blocked from posting on the supervisor’s page. This prohibits me from expressing my views there.

I insist that Saladino unblock me and the other constituents on his Facebook page, which he has now made the town’s official social media account. It’s time that he and the town council listen to the voices of all of the constituents, not just those who agree with them.

Karen Higgins, Massapequa Park

Stretch of 25A is already too busy

I read with disgust “Traffic woes developing” [News, Dec. 4], about proposed development of the Gyrodyne property at the Smithtown-Brookhaven border.

I’ve been a Long Island resident for more than 68 years and have lived in Smithtown for 43 years. I’m familiar with the Route 25A stretch between Smithtown and Stony Brook Road. We need to use an increasingly uncommon commodity called common sense.

Residents don’t need a study to tell us what we experience every day. The traffic on that road isn’t bad, it’s terrible! Just how much overdevelopment, congestion and deterioration of life quality must we endure before we say enough? Enough!

Proposed is a 150-room hotel, along with conference facilities, assisted living units, tens of thousands of square feet of medical offices, plus all manner of visitors, service vehicles, utility vehicles, employees’ vehicles. Have we lost our minds?

This doesn’t work from any angle, and no study is going to change that.

David Salomone, Smithtown

Mull these analogies in wedding-cake case

The baker refusing to bake a cake for a gay wedding is not doing so based on the customer being gay [“Religion is supposed to be ‘marginalized,’ ” Letters, Dec. 20].

The baker’s actions are wrongly being compared with a business refusing to serve someone because of his or her skin color. He is refusing because he believes it’s against his religion to be involved with an event he feels is immoral.

An analogy would be a black baker refusing to bake a cake for a KKK event, or a Jewish baker refusing to bake for an anti-Semitic white supremacist rally. I suspect there would be no argument against them.

Mike Fitzpatrick, Massapequa Park