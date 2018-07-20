In response to the July 5 editorial, “Seawall madness is not the answer,” the Department of Environmental Conservation determined the rock wall built at the base of my property on a bluff in Nissequogue will not create an environmental hazard. The heavy design of the wall absorbs energy and does not deflect it.

Stony Brook Harbor is not losing sand because of the hard structures built by homeowners at the bluff’s base facing Smithtown Bay. The natural flow of sand along the shoreline can be affected by many factors. Tidal changes, current shifts, wave approach, wave energy, seasonal wind direction, inlet dredging and increased boating activity along the harbor and beach shoreline affect the drift of sand more than the walls.

My rock wall does not limit public access to the beach or starve the beach of sand. I live on Smithtown Bay. There is plenty of beach available for public access.

Federal and state law allow shoreline hardening. Shoreline hardening will protect public waterfront access and homes.

Pete Scott, Nissequogue

Obamacare lacked a strong consensus

Your June 18 editorial, “Save provisions of health law,” bemoans allowing the Affordable Care Act to die on the vine. Well, a dose of reality would do Newsday’s editorial board some good. The health law affects a significant portion of the U.S. economy but was passed with the barest minimum of consensus. It required every parliamentary trick, as well as bribing states to vote for it — lest we forget the “cornhusker kickback” to help only Nebraska and gain the vote of Sen. Ben Nelson.

President Barack Obama and the architects of the legislation made promises they knew were empty. When passing legislation that is so sweeping as to affect nearly every American, no matter how well intended, a wide and deep consensus is needed.

Unfortunately Obama and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi forgot that one day, they would be gone, leaving the legislation to stand or fall based on the acceptance by the American people.

Donald Trump wasn’t ambiguous on this matter as a candidate. So why is your editorial board so offended by Trump’s Justice Department taking the “rare” move not to defend the Affordable Care Act in the courts?

Frank Giardina, St. James