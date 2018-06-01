Absentee-ballot form is too intrusive

Knowing that I would be out of town for the May budget vote in my school district, I downloaded Westbury’s application for an absentee ballot [“Help senior citizens vote in elections,” Just Sayin’, May 26]. I ended up scratching my head in frustration.

For applicants going on vacation, it asks for the dates and the destination. It basically asks people when their homes will be vacant and how far away they will be. Coupled with the home address required, this completes a story that any burglar would pay for — and the form gives no assurance that the details are safeguarded.

Interestingly enough, if an applicant will be in the hospital, away on business or in jail, he or she does not have to identify dates or places.

Not wishing to broadcast our travel plans, my wife and I did not apply for absentee ballots. Several states, including New York, require no identification at the ballot box. However, to cast an absentee ballot on a school budget, you are required to basically give away the store.

Jeremy C. Waldecker,

Westbury

Skeptical of Trump on North Korea

The standoff with North Korea is allowing us to see all of the tools in President Donald Trump’s foreign-policy toolbox [“June 12 a possibility,” News, May 26].

First we get, “We will see what happens,” and then, “Everyone plays games.”

I wonder whether the next proclamation will be, “It is what it is.” And when all else fails, Trump can go with, “Whatever.”

These vague excuses remind me of what I used to say when the teacher called on me and I hadn’t done the homework.

Chris Marzuk,

Greenlawn

If President Trump will “do a lot” for North Korea [News, May 18] in the same way he did a lot for his businesses, then North Korea, and any backers of the venture, will be bankrupt within two years and Trump will walk away with millions.

Richard M. Frauenglass,Huntington

Belmont Stakes is gouging on tickets

I don’t see how Belmont Park can justify charging $30 for the grandstand for the Belmont Stakes [“Tall order for Justify,” Sports, May 27].

What about the old-timers who go the track every day? I’m talking about the $1 and $2 bettors. I don’t think it’s fair to them. All racegoers should get in for the everyday price of $5. I don’t think racing should be all about the money.

Raymond Belulovich,

Lynbrook