Perhaps instead of considering a ban of high-nitrogen fertilizers, we should tax them as we tax cigarettes [“Eye on nitrogen in LI’s fertilizers,” News, May 30].

Make the cost of putting a 40-pound bag of chemicals on your lawn inordinately expensive so that people will think twice.

Use the tax revenue to educate homeowners and consumers on the harm these chemicals cause to our environment. They will then be able to make an educated choice: spend lots of money poisoning our environment or change their minds about what lawns need to look like, and care for them in a more responsible manner.

Thomas Montalbine,Sayville

Editor’s note: Part of the writer’s business, Roman Stone Construction in Bay Shore, is installation of septic systems to reduce nitrogen in groundwater.

Joe Pintauro was an East End treasure

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Joe Pintauro, a Parrish Art Museum collection artist, playwright whose work we were honored to present, and beloved member of the museum family and the community [“Joe Pintauro, ex-priest who became playwright,” News, June 8].

Joe was a true Renaissance man, accomplished in so many creative media. His contributions to the artistic life of the East End are legendary.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In 2016, the Parrish proudly presented a staged reading of “Men’s Lives,” Joe’s poignant play about the demise of the East End baymen. And we were thrilled to present the world premiere of “Salvation,” just four days before his passing. “Salvation” was a musical adaptation of three one-acts from “Metropolitan Operas,” a collection of his short plays, published in 1997.

Our Lichtenstein Theater was sold out for the performance, which featured six singers and piano accompaniment. Joe sat in the front row next to his husband, Greg Therriault, and surrounded by fans and friends. At the close of the program, the expression of love and support for both of them was unlike anything we’d ever seen.

His passing was a terrific blow. But watching this brilliantly talented man bask in the goodwill and warm wishes of admirers will remain a precious memory in the history of this institution.

Terrie Sultan,

Water Mill

Editor’s note: The writer is director of the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.